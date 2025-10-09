Manchester United win on women’s Champions League debut, Chelsea held

MANCHESTER United’s women marked their debut in the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Valerenga on a historic night for the club.

Chelsea could only manage a 1-1 draw away to FC Twente in their opening group match on Wednesday.

United have long played catch up with Europe’s other top clubs after only forming their women’s side in 2018.

The Red Devils delivered their victory thanks to Maya Le Tissier’s first half penalty.

English champions Chelsea’s latest quest to conquer Europe got off to a poor start despite a dominant display in the Netherlands.

Despite winning the Women’s Super League for the past six seasons, the Blues have failed to ever win the Champions League.

Twente took the lead just after the hour mark when Danique Van Ginkel sent a curling drive around Mille Bright and into Livia Peng’s top corner.

Chelsea were rescued 20 minutes from the end when Guro Reiten was tripped inside the box.

Sandi Baltimore levelled the score from the penalty spot after the foul on Reiten.

Two-time winners Wolfsburg got their campaign off to a winning start with a 4-0 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain.

Ella Peddemors, Alexandra Popp and Janina Minge were on target for the German giants after an early own goal from Jackie Groenen put them in front.

Real Madrid destroyed Roma 6-2 with Scottish international Caroline Weir and Alba Redondo both scoring twice.

Defending champions Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at home by Lyon in Tuesday’s matches.

Barcelona smashed Bayern Munich 7-1 in the pick of Tuesday’s other Champions League ties.

For the first time this season, the women’s Champions League has 18 participating teams playing six games each against different opponents in a league phase.

Only the top four qualify directly for the quarter-finals from this new league format.

Sides ranked fifth to 12th will be involved in a play-off to join them in the last eight. – AFP