Marcus Thuram to miss France World Cup qualifiers with hamstring injury

INTER MILAN striker Marcus Thuram will likely miss France’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland due to a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old sustained the knock during Inter’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

Thuram suffered the injury moments before his backheeled pass led to Inter’s third goal in the match.

Inter confirmed on Wednesday that medical tests revealed a muscle strain in Thuram’s left hamstring.

The club stated that his condition would be reassessed next week following further evaluation.

Thuram will definitely miss Inter’s Serie A match against Cremonese at the San Siro on Saturday.

Italian media reports suggest the French forward could be sidelined for up to one month.

France coach Didier Deschamps will announce his squad on Thursday for the upcoming qualifiers.

France faces Azerbaijan in Paris on October 10 before travelling to face Iceland three days later.

Deschamps’ selection options are further limited by injuries to Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki.

France currently leads World Cup qualifying Group D with six points from two matches.

Les Bleus hold a three-point advantage over second-placed Iceland in the four-team group. – AFP