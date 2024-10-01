MFL thank TMJ, Hannah for grants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today thanked the Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Youth and Sports Ministry for offering grants to each state to upgrade their football pitches used for Malaysia League (M-League) matches.

On Tuesday, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) offered a grant of RM500,000 to each state, namely RM300,000 for upgrades to drainage systems and RM200,000 for the planting of grass while the TMJ offered financial assistance of RM300,000 to each club to maintain the new pitch for one year.

MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said in a statement today that the RM300,000 contribution from the TMJ, the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), would help clubs cover the cost of pitch maintenance.

“The concern shown by TMJ will have a huge impact on the M-League, especially in ensuring the M-League clubs own stadiums with pitches of the best quality,” said Ab Ghani, who also thanked Hannah for the RM500,000 grant.

He hoped that these initiatives would help create a smart partnership with state governments to ensure the stadium facilities, especially the pitches, could be upgraded. -Bernama