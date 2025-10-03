Muhammad Izzat Hilmi wins best ASEAN rider title at LTdL 2025

MALAYSIA Pro Cycling’s Muhammad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil secured the best ASEAN rider title in Stage Six of the Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 despite feeling unwell.

The Batu Pahat native finished fourth overall with a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 55 seconds, narrowly missing the podium.

Muhammad Izzat Hilmi immediately credited his teammates for supporting him throughout the challenging race.

“Although I was not feeling well, I still gave it my everything,“ he said after the stage.

“My target today was to be among the top five overall and, Alhamdulillah, I went one better.”

He expressed particular gratitude for his teammates’ assistance from start to finish.

This victory marks his second best ASEAN rider achievement after first winning the title in Stage Four from Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman.

The 30-year-old cyclist now aims to maintain his strong performance in the tournament’s final two stages.

“Two more stages left,“ Muhammad Izzat Hilmi stated.

“If the races end in another mass finish like today, I will try harder to get on the podium.” – Bernama