Napoli beat Pisa 3-2 to maintain perfect Serie A start

NAPOLI maintained their lead at the top of Serie A with a hard-fought 3-2 win over promoted Pisa on Monday.

Lorenzo Lucca’s powerful 82nd-minute strike proved decisive in securing the narrow victory for the champions.

The result extends Napoli’s perfect start to the domestic campaign, giving them 12 points from their first four league matches.

Antonio Conte’s side now sit two points clear of second-placed Juventus following their rivals’ draw at Verona.

Roma and AC Milan complete the current top four, trailing Napoli by three points.

Napoli face a significant test next weekend with a trip to the San Siro to play Milan.

Manager Antonio Conte expressed satisfaction with the team’s flawless league record in a competitive division.

“We’re happy for four wins out of four in a league where there are six or seven teams at a really good level,“ Conte told Sky.

He acknowledged the pressure on new players joining the reigning Scudetto winners.

Conte referenced the challenge of balancing European and domestic commitments after Thursday’s Champions League defeat at Manchester City.

“The teams that play European football every year are settled in, we’re not,“ he added.

Lucca’s late goal rescued Napoli after M’Bala Nzola had calmly equalised from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Nzola’s penalty cancelled out Billy Gilmour’s first professional club goal, which was deflected home in the 39th minute.

Leonardo Spinazzola had put Napoli back ahead with a stunning long-range drive in the 73rd minute.

Lucca then lashed home the crucial winner against his former club.

Pisa set up a tense finish when Lorran tapped home in the 90th minute after a Giovanni Di Lorenzo error.

Di Lorenzo endured a difficult week after also being sent off against Manchester City.

Alberto Gilardino’s Pisa could not find an equaliser and remain second from bottom with just one point. – AFP