National diving squad gets off on the wrong foot in Doha

KUALA LUMPUR: The national diving squad has a uninspiring start in the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar when it emerged 11th out of 12 countries in the 3 metres (m) and 10m mixed team event yesterday (Jan 2).

In the final round of the event at the Hamad Aquatic Centre, saw the combination of four national divers Kimberly Bong, Bertrand Rhodict Lises, Nur Eilisha Rania Muhammad Abrar Raj and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya collecting only 245.90 points, according to the competition website, https://www.worldaquatics.com/diving/competitions.

The event’s gold was won by Great Britain divers, Thomas Daley, Scartlett Mew Jensen, Daniel Goodfellow and Andrea Spendoloni Sirieix after collecting 421.65 points while Agundez Garcia, Willars Valdez, Ocampo Marroquin and Vazquez Montano of Mexico won the silver medal with 412.80 points.

Third place went to the Australian team of Cassiel Rousseau, Maddison Keeney, Nikita Hains and Shixin Li with 385.35 points.

Earlier, two national divers Kimberly and Ong Ker Ying missed the ticket to the finals of the women’s 1m springboard event after failing to secure a slot in the top 12 with each of them finishing the qualifying competition in 26th position (205.80 points) and 31st (198.00 points).

The tournament which started today will go on until February 18. - Bernama