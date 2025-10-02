Newcastle beat Union SG 4-0 with two Gordon penalties in Champions League

ANTHONY GORDON scored a pair of penalties to lead Newcastle United to a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League.

Nick Woltemade flicked in Sandro Tonali’s shot to give Newcastle the lead in the first half at Anderlecht’s stadium, Union’s temporary home ground.

Gordon then converted his first penalty shortly before half-time after Anthony Elanga was fouled by Fedde Leysen.

Elanga tested Union goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen again straight after the interval before the Belgian champions enjoyed their best spell of pressure.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope made excellent saves from Adem Zorgane and Ousseynou Niang during this period.

The visitors were awarded a second penalty following a VAR review for a handball by Kamiel Van de Perre.

Gordon made no mistake with another clinical spot-kick just past the hour mark to extend Newcastle’s lead.

Harvey Barnes came off the bench to add a fourth goal by finishing a swift counter-attack ten minutes from time.

This victory gave Newcastle their first points in this season’s Champions League after an opening loss to Barcelona.

Union Saint-Gilloise saw their ten-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to a jarring end with this defeat.

Woltemade’s opening goal was his third since arriving from Stuttgart for a club-record 69 million pound fee. – AFP