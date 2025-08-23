Nuno admits strained relationship with Forest owner amid sack fears

NOTTINGHAM FOREST manager Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis has significantly deteriorated.

The Portuguese coach admitted he is worried about his job security amid speculation he could be sacked soon.

Nuno received a new contract in June after guiding Forest to seventh place and European qualification for the first time in thirty years.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the club’s transfer business before the new campaign began.

Forest have since spent over one hundred million pounds on James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

Nuno was surprisingly candid about his dealings with Greek shipping magnate Marinakis during a Friday press conference.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close,“ Nuno said.

“This season, not so well. No, it’s not (good).”

He added: “I don’t know exactly, but I’m being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know.”

Nuno described their previous relationship as “a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it’s not so good.”

The pair had an on-pitch confrontation last season after Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi played through an abdominal injury that required urgent surgery.

Nuno acknowledged concerns about his position after bookmakers slashed odds on him becoming the next Premier League manager sacked.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I know how things work, but I’m here to do my job,“ added the former Tottenham and Wolves manager.

He concluded: “I understand, because I’m worried. I’m the first one to be worried. I’m the first one to be concerned.” – AFP