Nur Dhabitah’s Paris 2024 hopes dashed after Doha flop

KUALA LUMPUR: The door to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is firmly shut for national women divers Nur Dhabitah Sabri (pix) and Wendy Ng Yan Yee after they flopped at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar today.

They were the last national women divers to be in action today but their failure to advance to the final of the women’s 3-metre (m) springboard individual event has cast a pall of gloom over the national diving camp.

Nur Dhabitah, 24, could only finish in 24th spot with 238.15 points - 7.95 points behind Spain’s Maria Papworth Burrel, who occupied the 18th position with 246.10 points.

Only the top 18 divers will compete in the semi-finals before the top 12 slug it out in the final tomorrow.

Wendy, meanwhile fared even worse, finishing 36th with 216.00 points.

On Tuesday (Feb 6), Nur Dhabitah and Datuk Pandelela Rinong also missed out on a ticket to the Paris Olympics when they could only end up in 12th spot in the women’s 10m platform synchronised event.

Nur Dhabitah and Wendy then missed out on a place in the world’s biggest multi-sports Games after finishing ninth in the women’s 3m platform synchronised event yesterday. -Bernama