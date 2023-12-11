Ogletree confirmed as The International Series order of merit champion after comfortable Hong Kong Open finish

ANDY OGLETREE has been confirmed as The International Series Order of Merit champion for the 2023 season, after his final round at the Hong Kong Open secured the finish needed to wrap up the season-long race with one event to play, and claim that coveted place on next season’s LIV Golf League.

The impressive American golfer held a significant lead over nearest challengers David Puig of Spain and Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent going into the Hong Kong Open, and the 25-year-old knew the title would be secured barring any disasters, with one of his rivals realistically having to win outright at the Hong Kong Golf Club to stand any chance.

In the end, Ogletree carded a final-round 69 for a -12 total, level with International Series Singapore champion Puig who shot a final round 68, while Vincent ultimately finished five strokes further back on seven under after a five-under round of 65.

Ogletree, a winner of The International Series events in Qatar and England this season, has now secured a spot on the lucrative LIV Golf League next season as Order of Merit champion, following in the footsteps of Scott Vincent, last year’s overall champion.

He said: “It’s awesome! I am so excited to win the Order of Merit. It’s been a lot of hard work this year and a lot of great golf has gone into this. I just want to thank everyone that’s gotten me to this point: the Asian Tour for all that they’ve done, and my team back home for allowing me to play the way I’ve played this year. I couldn’t be more excited, and I can’t wait to play LIV next year.

“I’ll definitely play a few events on The International Series along with all the LIV events that I’m going to play, so next year should be a great year and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour said: “Andy has played some outstanding golf this year and has been head and shoulders above his peers on The International Series. The way he has worked his way back to the top after some injuries has been very admirable and it’s a testament to his hard work and determination. It can’t have been easy for him to travel halfway across the world to play the Asian Tour and we are glad to have him as our International Series Order of Merit Champion.”

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “Andy is a worthy champion and an outstanding ambassador for The International Series. As an emerging young international player, competing in this series of marquee Asian Tour events and wonderful venues around the world, he has exemplified what The International Series is all about.

“His example shows the pathway that is open and available to top golfing talent from all over the world, an opportunity we are committed to delivering on The International Series, and we look forward to seeing him play in the LIV Golf League as well as future events on The International Series.”

This year’s Hong Kong Open was won in thrilling style by Ben Campbell. The International Series, a set of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour, now heads to Jakarta for the final event on the schedule, the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi from 16-19 November. For more information about The International Series, the Asian Tour’s series of 10 elevated events per season, please follow the link here to the Asian Tour website.