Oliver Solberg wins first WRC rally in Estonia

SWEDEN’s Oliver Solberg claimed his first-ever World Rally Championship (WRC) victory at the Rally of Estonia, marking a significant milestone in his career. The 23-year-old, son of 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg, dominated the high-speed gravel stages from Friday onwards, finishing 25.2 seconds ahead of local favourite Ott Tanak.

Solberg, driving a Toyota in place of the absent eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier, showcased remarkable composure throughout the event. Reigning champion Thierry Neuville of Belgium secured third place, rounding out the podium.

“After everything, so many years trying and trying and trying and dreaming, and me and (co-driver) Elliott (Edmondson) finally made it,“ an emotional Solberg said. He credited Toyota for their support, adding, “I’ve never had such a good time in my life.”

The victory also reshuffled the WRC standings, with Tanak overtaking Elfyn Evans to lead the championship by a single point. Evans finished sixth in Estonia, struggling to match the pace of the frontrunners. - AFP