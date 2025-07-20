Pacquiao vs Barrios ends in draw as Filipino legend returns

MANNY Pacquiao’s much-anticipated return to boxing ended in a split draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The 46-year-old Filipino icon, coming out of a four-year retirement, dominated early but Barrios rallied late to retain his title.

One judge scored the bout 115-113 for Barrios, while the other two had it 114-114, leaving the crowd subdued after an intense battle. Pacquiao, using his trademark speed and experience, controlled the early rounds, but Barrios surged in the final three to salvage the draw.

“I thought I won the fight,“ Pacquiao said. “It was close, but my opponent was very tough. I tried to finish him, but he was strong.” Barrios acknowledged Pacquiao’s resilience, saying, “He can still crack and is strong as hell. His timing, rhythm—everything was still there.”

Barrios admitted he had to push harder late in the fight. “I knew I had to step it up to secure the win. I tried to make him feel old, but he still has a lot left.”

Pacquiao expressed interest in continuing his career, including a potential rematch. “That’s the legacy I want—to inspire Filipinos worldwide.” Barrios also welcomed another bout, saying, “I would love to do it again.”

Despite being the underdog, Pacquiao showed flashes of his prime, landing sharp combinations. Barrios, however, adjusted late, using his reach to edge the final rounds. - AFP