PAFA’s cancellation appeal accepted, entity status remains

IPOH: The crisis surrounding the Perak Darul Ridzuan Football Association (PAFA) following its cancellation and dissolution in June last year has been resolved after the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) approved PAFA’s appeal to maintain its status as an entity.

PAFA president, Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin, said the decision was made by KBS on Feb 8, retaining PAFA’s registration under Section 21(1) of the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576) after their appeal was submitted on May 2 last year.

“We are thankful to receive this good news as the KBS Minister Hannah Yeoh, has approved the appeal through a letter from the Sports Commissioner (PJS), and it is now final,“ he said in a statement today.

On March 7, 2022, PAFA faced a six-month suspension due to the existence of two groups claiming to be the legitimate committee of the association, which has been in existence for over a century.

The crisis prompted the state government’s intervention, leading to a meeting between State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah and Yeoh to seek a solution in accordance with PJS’ constitution to prevent PAFA’s dissolution.

In June last year, Yeoh authorised the suspension of PAFA’s dissolution by forming a task force to address the association’s crisis under Subsection 21(1) of the Sports Development Act 1997.

The task force, led by former PAFA president Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan, held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Dec 22 last year, during which Mohd Azhar was re-elected as PAFA president and Datuk Sham Mat Sahat as deputy president.

On Jan 18, Khairudin notified PJS of the EGM’s outcome for further action by Yeoh.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Mohd Azhar expressed gratitude to Yeoh for her wisdom in resolving PAFA’s leadership crisis.

“I will also schedule a PAFA Executive Committee meeting soon to address administrative issues arising from our suspension in March 2022.

“We will restructure PAFA to rebuild its reputation, enhance credibility and revitalise football in the state,“ he said while expressing gratitude to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Khairudin, as well as the task force who had acted as moderators in the appeal process. - Bernama