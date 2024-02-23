Players, coaches owed two month's salary not four as claimed says KLFA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) denied that the club was faced with issues of non-payment of salary to players and coaches of Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) for four months.

KLFA president Khalid Abdul Samad said the players and coaches are owed two months salary, namely for October and November of the 2022/2023 M-League season due to a change in the schedule, and not four months as claimed.

Clarifying the status of KL City, Khalid said when he was the Federal Territories Minister, RM10 million was approved through the Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) for the squad but the amount dropped to RM5 million in 2020 and maintained until now.

“In total we receive RM8 million and therefore there is a shortage of RM2 million to pay the salary of the players for last year.

“We will also consider some payment for the month of December though it is not in the contract and we will discuss the matter with the players,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, here today.

However, he remained optimistic that the issue can be resolved before the date set by the Malaysian Football League (MFL), after a meeting with DBKL who are the main sponsor of the KL City team.

He added that since the 2023/2024 M-League season only starts in May, there is time on their side to assist KL City financially.

Khalid added that KLFA was also considering selling the Kuala Lumpur Rovers FC (KL Rovers) club to resolve the issue because based on the MFL directive, two teams cannot represent Kuala Lumpur in the M-League. -Bernama