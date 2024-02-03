President Infantino: FIFA 'completely opposed' to blue cards in football

MOSCOW: The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is “completely opposed” to the introduction of blue cards to football as these would disrupt the essence and tradition of the game, FIFA President Gianni Infantino (pix) has said, reported Sputnik.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has been reported to consider testing blue cards in football at its general meeting on March 2. The Telegraph reported in February that players would be sent off to the technical area for 10 minutes when they received a blue card for dissent or a tactical foul. Players would receive a red card if they received two blue cards in a match or a combination of yellow and blue cards. The new system is expected to be tested at the lower level of football leagues.

The IFAB has been reportedly considering testing the new rules in the upcoming men’s or women’s FA Cup.

“No. No, there will not be any blue cards used at elite level. This is a topic that is non-existent for us. FIFA’s completely opposed to blue cards. I was not aware of this topic, and I’m the president of FIFA ... Red card to the blue card. No way. We have to be serious,“ UK broadcaster Sky News quoted Infantino as saying on Friday when he was asked whether blue cards would be introduced to football.

He added that FIFA is always open “to look into ideas and proposals,“ adding, however, that “once you look at it, you also have to protect the game, the essence of the game, the tradition of the game.”

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has opposed earlier the introduction of blue cards to football.

Red and Yellow cards were introduced to football in 1970 and were used for the first time at the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. -Bernama

