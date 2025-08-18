PSG begin Ligue 1 defence with narrow win over Nantes

PARIS Saint-Germain opened their Ligue 1 title defence with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nantes on Sunday.

Vitinha’s second-half strike, aided by a deflection, proved decisive as PSG secured three points at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The Portuguese midfielder’s effort in the 67th minute took a wicked deflection off Chidozie Awaziem before beating goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Luis Enrique made seven changes to his starting lineup following their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Tottenham in midweek.

PSG’s lack of pre-season preparation was evident as they struggled to dominate against a disciplined Nantes side.

The French champions only began training on August 6 after their Club World Cup campaign in July.

“We deserved the three points,“ Luis Enrique said after the match.

“We were in control throughout, playing away from home.”

New signing Illia Zabarnyi completed 90 minutes on his debut following his £57m move from Bournemouth.

Lucas Chevalier also started in goal, replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma as PSG’s new first-choice keeper.

“The physical and technical abilities of Zabarnyi are perfect for the style of football I like,“ Luis Enrique added.

Substitutes Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes combined in the build-up to Vitinha’s winning goal.

Gonçalo Ramos saw a first-half effort hit the crossbar before having a late strike ruled out for offside.

PSG will host Angers in their next Ligue 1 fixture on Friday.

Elsewhere, Olivier Giroud scored his first Lille goal in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brest.

Angers edged newly-promoted Paris FC 1-0, while Strasbourg secured a late 1-0 win at Metz.

Monaco currently lead Ligue 1 after their 3-1 victory over Le Havre on Saturday. - AFP