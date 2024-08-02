Qatar edge closer to second consecutive title after edging Iran 3-2

A late goal from Almoez Ali saw defending champion Qatar edge Iran 3-2 in a pulsating match at the Al Thumama Stadium, here tonight and march into the 2023 Asian Cup final to keep their hopes of retaining the title, very much alive.

Qatar, the host, suffered an early setback when Iran took the lead in the 4th minute through Sardar Armoun but Qatar managed to equalise against the run of play through Jassem Gaber Abdulsallam’s 17th minute strike.

The host country’s sensational striker Akram Afif ensured Qatar’s revival by scoring the second goal in the 43rd minute but Alireza Jahanbakhsh made it 2-2 from the spot in the 51st minute after the referee had awarded a penalty for Iran, for an apparent handball inside the box.

The Iranians under Ardeshir Ghalehnoy who had disposed Japan in the quarterfinals were taking a firm grip on the match but Almoez Ali, the 2019 editions top scorer, sneaked into the box and buried a low shot into the extreme corner to give Qatar the lead in the 82nd minute.

The result saw the The Maroons celebrate their first victory over Iran since 2009, while the loss means Iran’s failure to reach the final of the Asian Cup continue since last winning the title in the 1976 edition hosted by Iran in Tehran.

In the final to be held at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday, will see Qatar take on Jordan who qualified for their first ever Asian Cup final after beating favourites South Korea 2-0.

The final minutes of the game was a thrilling affair as Iran went all out to secure an equaliser and throughout the 17 odd minutes added by the referee, Iran had numerous attempts at goal, including Jahanbakhsh’s excellent attempt that hit the upright before Qatar started the celebrations.

Jordan, featuring four players who had featured in the M-League, have become the team of the tournament and are just a step away from creating their own football history.–Bernama