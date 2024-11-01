Qatar’s edition of Asian Cup 2023 set to be the best after success of World Cup

DOHA: With just a day away until the kickoff, fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the commencement of the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which will take place the at the iconic Lusail Stadium here.

Fueled by the resounding success of Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, there is a growing confidence that this event is set to make another history for the country, reported Qatar News Agency (QNA).

An analyst at Abu Dhabi TV, Ali Masri, said that since Qatar overcame the challenges of hosting the 2022 World Cup, organising all other tournaments should be an easy feat, as good management and marketing of the tournament also reflect the level of development that the region has reached.

Ali said that aside from providing a unique opportunity for regional teams to showcase their talents, hosting of such events also became an important way to change the perspective that people have toward the region, especially with how the World Cup showcased the well-mannered way of Gulf people in welcoming their guests.

Another analyst, Ahmed Dhyaa said that the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is not only a sporting event, but also represents a platform for communication between cultures and enhancing dialogue.

He said the fact that the country has hosted 81 sporting and international events after the 2022 World Cup, confirmed the confidence of the international sport bodies, countries and sport fans in its organisational capabilities.

Ahmed added that Qatar however, now faces the challenge of staying at the top in organising global events as well as the challenge of dealing with the different cultures of Asia.

In an interview on a programme called Road to Asia on Abu Dhabi Sports TV, its analyst Khalifa Suleiman said the Asian Cup is one of the most anticipated events in Asia and what makes it even more special is that it is hosted by Qatar.

He said that Qatar is familiar with hosting many tournaments and this marks the third time that the country is hosting the Asian Cup, expressing his confidence that the event be perfect and will attract great attention in television broadcasting as well, QNA reported.

A Jordanian sports journalist Tariq Ghassab commented during his appearance on Jordan TV Sport saying that the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be “historic” and will have a great impact.

He said that the event will surely be the best in history, especially with Qatar’s organisational capabilities, and the international reputation it has garnered after hosting the 2022 World Cup.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will begin on Jan 12 with participation from 24 teams and 51 matches to be held in nine stadiums.

Final match will be held at the Lusail Stadium on Feb 10. -Bernama