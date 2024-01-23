Rafael Nadal plans comeback at tournament in Doha

DOHA: Tennis great Rafael Nadal (pix) hopes to return to competitive action at the upcoming ATP tournament in Doha, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The 37-year-old Spaniard is on the entry list for the Qatar ExxonMobil Open from February 19 to 24, organisers said.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who has been struggling with hip issues, played for the first time in nearly a year in the Brisbane International at the beginning of January.

However, he suffered a muscle injury in his quarter-final defeat to Australian Jordan Thompson and pulled out of the Australian Open. -Bernama