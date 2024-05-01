Rexy optimistic Tang Jie-Ee Wei will qualify for Olympics at 2024 All England

KUALA LUMPUR: Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky (pix) is optimistic that national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei will be able to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the 2024 All England Championship this March at the latest.

Rexy was confident that the display shown by the wolrd number nine pair at the Badminton World Federation (BMF) World Tour Championship in Hangzhou, China last December would assure them of an Olympic berth.

“Currently their estimated chance of qualifying is between 70 and 80 per cent. So we must make sure they can secure the spot at the All England at the latest. After all, when we talk about medal contenders based on their last performance at the World Tour Finals, I see they have a chance.

“I have been through this as a player as to how someone can create a surprise as a nobody, if both of them put on good performances and there are no injuries, I’m sure they can get to the Olympics,” he said at a media conference ahead of the 2024 Malaysian Open here today.

Rexy added that if the pair do book an early Olympic berth, he would cut down on the number of tournaments they would play, as they needed to boost their performance to compete with the world’s top five pairs.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles coach Nova Widianto said Tang Jie-Ee Wei’s preparations to compete in the Malaysian Open were going well.

“Actually, it’s not really enough but that’s the case for all other players, no one could prepare a lot. To me, I feel it’s better to compare with the World Tour Finals last December,” he said, adding that he was more focused on strengthening the pair’s defence and boost their competitiveness in upcoming matches.

“We can see for ourselves in China, Tang Jie-Ee Wei got tired because they played too long. They couldn’t stand it but to in preparation for the Malaysian Open, I feel they, especially Ee Wei, have improved significantly. They’re confident with their training,” he said.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei did well in the 2023 season winning the Taiwan Open in June, the Orleans Masters in April, and then the bronze in the Korean Masters in November and the Artic Open in October. -Bernama