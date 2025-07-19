Ryan Giggs says 11-a-side football remains the cornerstone of the sport

FORMER Manchester United star Ryan Giggs believes the traditional 11-a-side format will continue to be the cornerstone of global football, despite the growing popularity of small-sided formats such as 7-a-side.

Speaking at a Liga 7x7 All Stars 2025 tournament event held at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, here, the Welshman said even though the shorter format offers entertainment and engagement, particularly among younger audiences, but it cannot replace the full version of the game.

“I think obviously 11-a-side will always be there, and I think there’s room for smaller formats of the game as well.

“Quicker games, rolling subs, more goals, more excitement, but it’ll never replace 11-a-side because that’s your bread and butter in every league and every international league in the world,” he told a pre match press conference, here, today.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and England captain John Terry shared similar sentiments, saying the 7-a-side format is exciting and has strong digital appeal, especially when combined with social media personalities and content creators.

“This format and this style of football is very exciting. The game’s changed over the last 10 years and the actual following of these kinds of games and events is really big,” he said.

On the other hand, Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov, said the small-sided football has its advantage in developing technical ability, thanks to its tight spaces.

“This type of football is always popular in my country (Bulgaria). Even when I was a little boy, I still play to this day five-a-side, six-a-side, seven-a-side, so it’s nothing new to me,” he said.

For today’s tournament, Giggs will lead Team Wizards, Terry will be the captain Team Bangsa Bola, Berbatov will spearhead Team Zurich while former national striker Safee Sali will spearhead Team Harimau.

The one-day tournament feature four teams and will also play by a mix of retired professionals, prominent figures such as former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Capital A Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Malaysia chair Tan Sri Nazir Razak as well as local celebrities and influencers.

Among the rules are each match will be played in 30 minutes with 15 minutes each half, no slide tackles and rolling-substitutions with players can be in and out the game anytime and unlimited. - Bernama