SIC reaffirms focus on MotoGP Malaysia contract beyond 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has reaffirmed that its current focus is on securing the continuation of the MotoGP Malaysia beyond 2026, and not on the potential return of Formula 1.

In a statement today, SIC clarified that its Chief Executive Officer Azhan Shafrima Hanif’s recent remarks referred specifically to the renewal of MotoGP Malaysia contract, following some confusion arising from media reports.

“Formula 1 remains a significant part of our history, regaining its hosting rights has proven to be both complex and costly.

“The key priority is safeguarding MotoGP, which continues to resonate strongly with Malaysian fans and remains more accessible from both a spectator and organisational standpoint,” the statement read.

For the record Malaysia’s current contract to host MotoGP runs until 2026.

Meanwhile, in the same statement SIC said they remain committed to working closely with the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), Dorna Sports S.L and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the continuation of the prestigious event, which is also the longest-running international sporting event in the country.

“SIC will continue to provide comprehensive data and insights on the economic, tourism and developmental impact to support informed decision-making on MotoGP’s future in Malaysia.

“We value the passion shown by the public and stakeholders on this matter and reaffirm our commitment to securing the future of MotoGP in Malaysia for the benefit of fans, partners and the nation,” it said.