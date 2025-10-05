SMK Petaling wins YB Datuk Fahmi Fadzil Cup in football final

SEKOLAH Menengah Kebangsaan Petaling emerged as champions of the YB Datuk Fahmi Fadzil Cup after a narrow 1-0 victory over SMK Bangsar in the final.

The Under-18 Lembah Pantai Parliamentary Constituency Schools Football Championship concluded today at the SMK Seri Pantai Football Field.

Kampung Kerinchi Football Club chairman and tournament organiser Muhammad Zulkarnain Maarof expressed his gratitude for the successful inaugural championship.

He thanked Lembah Pantai MP Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Communications Minister, for his full support of the event.

“Alhamdulillah, we feel grateful and fortunate for today’s tournament,” Muhammad Zulkarnain told reporters.

He added that they hope the championship will continue in the coming years and become an annual event.

The tournament aims to nurture young football talent from the Lembah Pantai area.

Organisers hope these players may eventually represent Super League clubs and the national team.

In the third- and fourth-place playoff, SMK Bandaraya defeated SMK Seri Pantai 4-1 on penalties.

The match had ended 1-1 after regular time before going to a penalty shootout.

Abdullah Izhar Mohamed Yusof, the Political Secretary to Fahmi, was also present to witness the championship.

The champions received RM1,000 and a trophy as their prize.

Runners-up SMK Bangsar took home RM500 for their efforts.

The third-place team won RM300, while the fourth-place team received RM200.

Teams placing second to fourth also received a plaque in recognition of their achievement.

Individual awards were presented for the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, Top Scorer, and Most Disciplined Team.

Each award recipient received RM100 and a plaque for their outstanding performance. – Bernama