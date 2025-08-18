Swiatek dominates Rybakina to face Paolini in Cincinnati final

IGA Swiatek secured her first Cincinnati Open final berth with a commanding 7-5, 6-3 victory over Elena Rybakina.

The Polish star will now face Jasmine Paolini, who overcame Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3 in a hard-fought semi-final.

Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, is set to compete in her 13th WTA 1000 final.

Paolini, a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2024, aims for her fourth career title against the formidable Swiatek.

The reigning Wimbledon champion recovered from an early break in the first set to overpower Rybakina.

Swiatek had previously fallen in the semi-finals twice at this event but finally broke through on her third attempt.

“It was a great match, and at the beginning, I was even surprised that I’m able to keep up with the pace,“ Swiatek said.

She capitalised on Rybakina’s errors after a fast-paced start to take control of the match.

Swiatek fought back from 3-5 down in the opening set, winning four consecutive games.

In the second set, she raced to a 4-1 lead, showcasing her dominance with two love service holds.

Rybakina resisted fiercely, saving three break points in the sixth game and two match points in the eighth.

Swiatek eventually sealed victory in the following game, praising her own intensity and consistency.

“I feel good about my game right now and would not change anything,“ she added.

The world number three holds a perfect 5-0 record against Paolini, who has taken just one set in their previous meetings.

Paolini, however, arrives with confidence after defeating world number two Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals.

“Anyone who is there will have been playing well,“ Swiatek said, acknowledging the challenge ahead.

Before her Wimbledon triumph last month, Swiatek had endured a title drought since her 2024 Roland Garros win.

A Cincinnati victory would boost her momentum ahead of the US Open, starting August 24.

Paolini admitted to nerves after failing to serve out the match in the second set against Kudermetova.

“The key was to forget, get back into the fight and stay in the present,“ she said.

She regrouped in the third set, focusing on the present to secure her place in the final.

“You have to keep going,“ Paolini emphasised after her two-hour, 15-minute battle. - AFP