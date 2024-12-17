Tiger Beer becomes official international beer partner of Tottenham Hotspur

TIGER BEER continues to champion boldness and progress, proudly becoming the official international beer partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. This marks Tiger’s second partnership with a prominent English Premier League club, following its recent sponsorship announcement of Manchester United. Through these multi-year partnerships, the iconic Asian brewer reinforces its enduring commitment to sparking connections that bring fans in Asia and beyond closer to the clubs they love.

“At Tiger Beer, we believe that individual courage is rooted in collective support,“ said Sean O’Donnell, Global Brand Director of Tiger beer. “Our partnerships with iconic clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, embody our belief that progress isn’t a solo act. Together, we celebrate teams and the collective spirit that fuels progress, reminding everyone that we can achieve incredible individual feats when we support one another.”

Tiger Beer’s expanding football partnerships underscores its commitment to fuelling football passion in Asia and beyond. With over 195 million fans in Asia, Spurs are a natural ally in Tiger Beer’s commitment to ignite football passion throughout the region.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur said: “It is fantastic to be partnering with another industry-leading brand in Tiger, with the aim of engaging our fans in Asia through unique experiences aimed at bringing people together through the power of football.”

Harnessing the insights from its recent survey of 2,000 football fans, where almost 3 in 4 view fan activities as crucial to unite supporters of their chosen club, Tiger beer is dedicated to delivering thrilling fan experiences for Spurs fans. These will include activations, opportunities to watch the team train and exclusive training and coaching experiences.