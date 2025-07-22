Tiger Woods watches son Charlie at US Junior Amateur in Dallas

TIGER Woods made his first public appearance since Achilles surgery, watching his son Charlie compete at the US Junior Amateur at Brook Hollow Golf Club. The 15-time major champion, still recovering from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, followed Charlie during the opening round.

Charlie Woods carded an 11-over par 81 in the first round, placing him tied for 242nd. His round included two birdies, five bogeys, and four double bogeys. Tiger, who has not played competitively since last year’s British Open, has no confirmed return date to the PGA Tour.

The elder Woods, a three-time US Junior Amateur champion himself (1991-1993), remains tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins (82). The tournament format includes 36 holes of stroke play before narrowing to 64 players for match play. - AFP