TNB wrest Charity Shield from THT

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nsional Berhad (TNB) wrested the title held by Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) for the past two years after registering a 3-1 penalty shootout victory to lift the 2024 Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) Charity Shield.

In the match played at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here tonight, both teams were tied 2-2 after 60 minutes of regulation time, thus forcing the penalty shootout.

Both teams showed a balanced performance in their quest to clinch the title and it was TNB who drew first blood when Jang Jong Hyun put TNB in the lead by the third minute from a penalty corner strike.

TNB under former international Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin added the second in the 24th minute when Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal scored a field goal but THT managed to reduce the deficit through Mohd Fitri Saari a minute later.

THT coached by Mohd Harfizi Baharom, managed to equalise through a penalty stroke by Mohd Fitri in the 49th minute and the 2-2 deadlock remained until the final whistle.

The match which served as the curtain raiser to the 2024 MHL season, saw both teams share a point each.

TNB coach Nor Saiful said though the team had prevented THT from accomplishing a hattrick of titles, he was disappointed for earning just one point from the match.

Meanwhile, in the women’s hockey Charity Shield match, defending champion Negeri Sembilan (NSE) failed in a bid to retain the title after losing 0-3 to Malaysian University in a deciding penalty shootout.

Malaysian University and Negeri Sembilan were tied 2-2 in regulation play and that also resulted in both teams sharing a point each.–Bernama