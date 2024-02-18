Tok Gajah Kuala Lumpur Run attracts nearly 2,000 participants

KUALA LUMPUR: The first-ever Tok Gajah Kuala Lumpur Run held here today was lively and a success, drawing the participation of nearly 2,000 Pahang-born children.

The run was flagged off by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at about 7 am at Dataran Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur.

Wan Rosdy said today's event was historic for Pahang as it was organised for the first time following the establishment of the Perantau Anak Pahang Secretariat earlier this month.

“Alhamdulillah, there are many participants. I was told that nearly 2,000 Pahang-born people residing in the capital joined the Tok Gajah Run today.

“Through this five to seven-kilometre Tok Gajah Run, we can strengthen the bonds among the Pahang people. Insha’Allah, we will organise this again,“ he told a press conference after the run.

Wan Rosdy said that aside from organising various activities, the secretariat also serves as a medium for the Pahang people residing outside the state to obtain information about the state’s developments.

He also said that besides information available through social media platforms, they can also visit the Pahang Diaspora Secretariat office at Level 6, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here. -Bernama