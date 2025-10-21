US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at age 29

THE global chess community is mourning the sudden death of prominent American grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky at the age of 29.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) remembered Naroditsky as a figure whose influence reached far beyond the chessboard.

FIDE highlighted his pivotal role in popularising chess content online and connecting professional and amateur players.

World number two grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura expressed his devastation on social media, calling it a massive loss for chess.

The Charlotte Chess Center announced the death on Monday, describing him as a talented player, commentator, and educator.

He was widely admired and respected by fans and fellow players across the globe.

The announcement did not disclose the cause of his death.

According to The New York Times, Naroditsky was ranked number one in the United States when he was just nine years old.

FIDE noted that very few people in the world achieve so much before reaching the age of 30. – AFP