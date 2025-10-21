US confirms Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as 2031 Women’s World Cup co-hosts

UNITED States soccer officials have officially confirmed Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica as partners in its bid to host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had previously announced the United States as the sole bidder for the expanded 48-team tournament.

During a formal bid launch event in New York, US officials detailed that CONCACAF members Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica will also host matches.

US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone expressed pride in leading this collaborative bid with their CONCACAF partners.

She stated that the partnership presents an extraordinary opportunity to host the biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history.

The joint bid will be formally submitted to FIFA next month for consideration.

FIFA is expected to grant its formal approval at the organisation’s congress in Vancouver in April 2026.

Infantino had noted in April that the US was the lone bidder for 2031, potentially with other CONCACAF members.

He also confirmed that the 2035 tournament would be hosted by England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams was announced earlier by the FIFA President.

CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani welcomed the joint bid in a supportive statement.

He said hosting the 2031 World Cup will build on the confederation’s strong commitment to women’s football.

Montagliani added that the event will inspire future generations of players and fans across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The United States and Mexico had initially planned a bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

They withdrew their 2027 candidacy just weeks before a 2024 FIFA vote in Bangkok to focus on a successful 2031 bid.

The 2027 tournament was eventually awarded to Brazil instead.

North America has hosted the Women’s World Cup on three previous occasions.

The United States were solo hosts in both 1999 and 2003, while Canada staged the event in 2015.

Hosting the 2031 tournament will complete a busy cycle of major sporting events in North America.

FIFA staged its inaugural Club World Cup in the region earlier this year.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will also host next year’s men’s World Cup.

Los Angeles is additionally scheduled to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

US Soccer chief Parlow Cone noted that interest in women’s football is at an all-time high in the United States.

She declared that women’s soccer is currently thriving across the nation.

Parlow Cone highlighted the existence of two division one professional leagues in the US, with stadiums selling out and broadcasters paying record rights fees.

She remarked that sponsors now see women’s soccer as one of the best investments in sports.

Parlow Cone joked that as the lone bidders for 2031, she liked their chances of success.

She pledged to work with FIFA to deliver the biggest and most impactful women’s sporting event in history upon official selection.

The decision to host together with CONCACAF partners was made because this moment is bigger than any single country.

Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts said hosting matches will have a huge impact on the psyche of every single Jamaican.

He called it no ordinary feat for a small country like Jamaica to host World Cup matches.

Ricketts concluded that this opportunity is huge for Jamaica and for every person who proudly calls themselves Jamaican. – AFP