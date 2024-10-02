Weng Son dreams of a ‘golden’ exit from wushu

KUALA LUMPUR: It is no secret that athletes dream of ending their career on a high, but even more meaningful will be retiring with a gold medal around their neck.

Senior national wushu exponent Wong Weng Son is no exception to that calling but though the thought of retiring from the sport that has been his love and passion throughout his involvement in wushu, would be a painful ending, he intends to retire at the top of his career.

Weng Son, 32, said success at two major competitions - Asia Wushu Championships in Macau and Wushu World Cup in Taolu, Japan - scheduled in September and October this year, would ensure a happy and meaningful retirement.

“Actually I was supposed to retire last year together with some seniors who had decided to retire but my plans changed because I felt retiring at the end of this year after competing in the two major championships and possibly winning a gold medal would be a dream come true,” he said when met here today.

The Negeri Sembilan-born exponent intends to defend the gold medal he had won in the Jianshu event at the 2016 Asia Wushu Championships in China.

“After winning the gold medal in China, I was hoping to emulate a similar success in the 2020 championships but the championships was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,“ he said.

Weng Son is no stranger to success as he has won three gold medals in the World Cup, two in the 2018 edition in Yangon, Vietnam through Jianshu and Qiangshu events and another gold in the Juanshu event at the 2016 edition in Fuzhou, China. - Bernama