West Ham manager Nuno admits problem after Brentford defeat

NUNO Espirito Santo admitted his West Ham team have a problem following a lacklustre 2-0 home defeat against Brentford.

The night began with a planned fan boycott protesting the club’s board and concluded with boos from the remaining supporters at the London Stadium.

Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen scored the goals that secured Brentford’s first away win of the Premier League season.

Nuno’s first home match in charge coincided with West Ham losing their opening four home games of a season for the first time in their history.

“Not good enough. Poor,“ said Nuno after a defeat that left West Ham 19th in the table.

“Fairly, Brentford won the game, they were the better team.”

He added that concern among fans becomes anxiety and then silence, acknowledging the team has a problem.

The Portuguese manager stated it is up to the team to change and give the fans something to support.

Brentford took 43 minutes to open the scoring through Thiago after a defensive error from Maximilian Kilman.

Thiago found the net again before halftime but saw his effort ruled out for offside by VAR.

Brentford hit the woodwork twice before Jensen sealed the victory with a stoppage-time finish.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews expressed his pleasure with his team’s approach and performance.

He noted having a good feeling in the days leading up to the match due to the positive energy around the squad. – AFP