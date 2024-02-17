World Cup: Sharul Aimy misses out on men’s vault final in Cairo

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s gymnast, Muhammad Sharul Aimy Kamaru Hisam had an underwhelming start towards his bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after missing out on the men’s vault final at the first series of FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) Apparatus World Cup 2024 in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist scored an average score of 13.566 points after recording 14.230 points and 12.900 in the first and second vault respectively, to finish 27th out of 42 competitors during the qualifying round at Cairo International Stadium Hall 1.

Another national gymnast, Ng Chun Chen finished bottom with average score of 5.050 points while Armenian Artur Davtyan topped the chart with 15.000 average points.

Only top eight gymnasts advance to tomorrow’s final.

Despite starting quite well, Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) vice president Francis Lau said a mistake during landing in the second vault had taken a toll on Sharul Aimy’s chance to make the cut to the final.

“If Sharul Aimy did not fall backwards and touched the floor with his hands during landing in the second vault, I believed he could have made it to the finals.

“As for Chun Chen, he failed to score any points during the first vault as he actually fell after his hands slipped on the horse. But he managed to complete the second vault with 10.010 points,” he told Bernama when contacted.

As such, Francis said both gymnasts need to move on and perform much better in the next three remaining World Cup series which are in Cottbus, Germany (Feb 22-25) followed by Baku, Azerbaijan (March 7-10) and Doha, Qatar (April 17-20), to revive chances for Paris 2024.

The 2024 World Cup Series will offer two quotas per gender for each apparatus based on the gymnast’s best three results across four competitions.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place from July 26 until August 11.-Bernama