Yew Sin-Ee Yi fail to reach 2024 German Open finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s interest in the 2024 German Open came to an end as their last hope, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi were eliminated from the semi-finals in Mulheim An Der Ruhr, yesterday.

The professional men’s doubles pair failed to live up to their billing as tournament favourites as they fell to third seeds from China, He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu, 5-21, 15-21 during their maiden encounter at Westenergie Sporthalle.

The second seeds from Taiwan, Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan, await Ji Ting-Xiang Yu in the final of the Super 300 tournament tomorrow.

Jhe-Huei-Po-Hsuan stormed to the final as they emerged victorious against Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard, 22-20, 21-11.

National men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani were the last Malaysians who claimed the German Open title when they saw off China's Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi 23-21, 16-21, 21-14 in the 2022 edition. -Bernama