Zidane’s son Luca proud to represent Algeria in World Cup qualifiers

LUCA Zidane has expressed his pride in representing Algeria ahead of the country’s World Cup qualifier against Somalia.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, made his comments during a press conference in Oran.

Zidane previously played for France’s youth teams but has chosen to represent Algeria, his grandparents’ birthplace.

He stated his commitment to giving 100 percent to make the Algerian people proud through his performances.

The Granada goalkeeper officially changed his sporting nationality last month without having represented France at senior level.

Zidane received his first senior call-up to Algeria’s 26-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

He confirmed that his entire family supports his decision to play for Algeria.

His grandfather expressed particular happiness about Luca’s presence in Algeria and his career choice.

Zidane acknowledged his father’s legendary career while emphasising he is following his own path.

Algeria can secure World Cup qualification with a victory against Somalia in their upcoming match.

Zidane identified winning against Somalia as the immediate objective to achieve World Cup qualification.

He stressed the importance of focusing on the upcoming match to secure Algeria’s World Cup spot. – AFP