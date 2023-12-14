‘All I Want for Christmas’ @ MyTOWNKL

INSPIRED by the classic Christmas hit, MyTOWN Shopping Centre (MyTOWNKL) announced on Dec 7 its holiday campaign “All I Want for Christmas”. Its general manager Mohd Azhan Che Mat said the shopping centre believes in the power of bringing people together through shared moments of happiness. “‘All I Want for Christmas’ is a heartwarming endeavour to create a sense of togetherness and make this holiday season truly special for everyone. The holiday season is a time for joy, laughter and creating unforgettable memories. These festive highlights that are sure to spread cheer among family, friends, and colleagues.” At MyTOWNKL now, visitors can immerse themselves into the magical atmosphere with loved ones from festive decorations and joyful sounds of holiday music to seasonal treats and specially curated delightful booths. “Capture the joyous moments with friends and family at the Instagram-worthy photo spots as memento,” says the shopping centre.

Embracing the magical ambience, MyTOWNKL has also collaborated with Plain Paper Lab, a Hong Kong IP illustrator to create and introduce Polly the Parrot as the shopping centre’s mascot. It says that Polly is an extension of the original animation ideation of Sylbaak Hill, which encourages the discovery of culture and highlights the significance of living in harmony. “Individual character carries a story of their own and is connected through different life experiences. With her vibrant personality and positive energy, Polly adds a touch of magic to every aspect of the journey this Christmas.”

The “All I Want for Christmas” campaign events are listed below (event, date, time and location): - Christmas Workshop by Spotlight*: Dec 16-17, 1pm at Notty Corner, Level G. - Meet Santa & Grinch: Now until Dec 25 (weekends), 3pm, 4.30pm, 6pm at Central Town & Notty Corner, Level G. - Celebration of Joy Parade*: Now until Dec 25 (weekends), 3.30pm at Central Town, Level G - Magical Snowfall Parade: Now until Dec 25 (weekends), 7.30pm at Town Park, Level G - Meet Polly the Mascot: Dec 16-25 (weekends), 2.30pm, 4pm, 5.30pm at Central Town, Level G - Singles’ Market: Dec 21-25, 1pm-10pm at Town Park, Level G - LOG Team Christmas Choir: Dec 23, 2.30pm at Central Town, Level G - The Beat of Christmas: Dec 23-25, 4.30pm at Central Town, Level G - Christmas Eve Countdown Celebration: Dec 24, 8pm onwards at Town Park, Level G - Naughty or Nice: Dec 25, 3pm at Central Town & Notty Corner, Level G *Terms and conditions apply.

Rediscovering Joy: A Creative Resurgence As the holiday season approaches, MyTOWNKL wants visitors to express the beauty of personalising redemption items with creativity crafting, through a workshop experience. “The handmade treasure can be taken home as cherished keepsakes or as Christmas gifting. Redeem the exclusive merchandise with an affordable entry App-point of five (5), from beautifully crafted charms to festive decor, each item is designed to add a touch of magic to your holiday celebrations.” Seasonal Drinks MyTOWNKL is collaborating with tenant Urban Juicer, to add in fun experiment with different ingredients, and making it their very own special Christmas treats! - Blueberry Bliss Milkshake: “Capturing the festive flavours of blueberries goodness with the indulgence of a milkshake to create a cheerful Christmas atmosphere.” - Frosty Berry Milkshake: “Combining the sweetness of strawberries and lychees with the creaminess of vanilla ice cream, creating a delicious and visually appealing holiday treat.” These special drinks are exclusively available at Urban Juice outlet in MyTOWNKL. Before 2023 ends, MyTOWNKL welcomes several promising new outlets such as: - Sacoor One and Sacoor Blue fashion brand. - Baskin Robbins ice cream chain. - Chagee, the “next generation purveyor of Original Tea Leaf”. - Gula Petite by Gula Cakery, a specialist in freshly baked and rustic cakes.