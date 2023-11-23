Customers’ pursuit for a healthier living lead to a windfall from Cuckoo International

“As a Healthy Home Creator, we’re constantly thinking of ways to inspire Malaysians to adopt a healthier living. Apart from constant innovation, the ‘Buy CUCKOO Win Condo’ Contest is one such way in which we think could help motivate Malaysians to take a step forward towards transforming their living spaces to one that is healthier through solutions that have been integrated with wellness,” said CUCKOO International Founder & CEO, Mr. KC Hoe (Hoe Kian Choon).

The 66-year-old retiree added that she was in disbelief when she was told that she had won a condo from the contest. “After all, I never had such luck and I have never won any prizes in my entire life. I’m thrilled beyond words to win something this big,” added Madam Leong. Such were the sentiments shared by other winners who have also walked away with a windfall prize from the ‘Buy CUCKOO Win Condo’ Contest. One of the Proton Saga winners, Madam Noranita Mansor who is a design and architecture lecturer, also shared “I couldn’t believe it when I was told I was a winner of the Proton Saga prize. It was only when I saw Nabil and Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza on the live stream calling out my name that I told my husband, and we shouted together in joy.”

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would win a condo just by buying a water purifier,’ said Madam Leong Sit Lan, a retiree and one of the condo winners from the ‘Beli CUCKOO Menang Kondo’ (‘Buy CUCKOO Win Condo’) Contest organised by Malaysia’s leading Healthy Home Creator, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd (CUCKOO International).

At a recent handover ceremony, some winners have also mentioned that the news about the contest have driven them to purchase a Healthy Home innovation in hopes of winning the contest prizes. Mr Lau Hui Hua, the other condo winner, is one such lucky customer who had purchased several CUCKOO products after seeing news about the contest. The feedback shared by the winners also reflects the success of the ongoing contest.

Not Too Late: The Contest Has Been Extended!

Following the very positive response, the ‘Buy CUCKOO Win Condo’ Contest has been extended till 31 December 2023 with another RM3 million worth of attractive prizes added, including x90 Cash Prizes of RM1,500 (up from RM1,000 previously and offered exclusively for existing customers only), x3 Proton Saga, x3 TESLA Model 3, and x3 serviced apartment units at EXSIM D'Terra Residences. Those looking to join the ‘Buy CUCKOO Win Condo’ Contest may still do so by purchasing and installing an eligible CUCKOO product within the Contest Period; but the clock is ticking with only less than a month left.

Empowering Malaysians To Be #SAMASAMAHealthier

As Malaysia’s leading Healthy Home Creator, CUCKOO International has been constant in its commitment to go Beyond Standards in helping Malaysians better integrate wellness into their homes. Apart from the ‘Buy CUCKOO Win Condo’ Contest, the Healthy Home Creator has also ramped up its efforts to innovate for Malaysians this year with several product launches including the launch of the CUCKOO King Top 2 Water Purifier, CUCKOO GRANDE Water Purifier, CUCKOO U Model Air Purifier, and also its latest launch in November with the CUCKOO i Model Air Purifier. The company has also collaborated with OGAWA Malaysia to co-create and launch its first-ever range of Massage Chairs this year, advancing its effort into the home living and wellness market segment.

The passion to innovate and inspire a healthier living has also led to a recent win at the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards as the 2023 Malaysia Home Water Purifier Company of the Year Award. Apart from being its 3rd consecutive year being named the Malaysia Home Water Purifier Company of the Year, its win is also the company’s 7th consecutive year winning under the water purifier and filter industry category.

With a positive momentum, the Healthy Home Creator is expected to close the year positively by hitting its double-digit growth target, continuing its RM1 billion revenue record for the 4th consecutive year.

Further and the latest details can be found via:

Condo Winners’ Testimonial Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5ICYa1NQtc

Proton Saga Winners’ Testimonial Video: https://youtu.be/kUIpafbK9vA?feature=shared

Contest Webpage: https://www.cuckoo.com.my/9th-anniversary-contest

CUCKOO International’s official social media platforms (Facebook: CUCKOOInternational | Instagram: @cuckoo_official).