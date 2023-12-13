Goodnite Embraces the Importance of Sleep for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The fast-paced nature of contemporary life can make it difficult to take breaks and relax. It may make consistently getting a restful night’s sleep seem like a dream.

But just as vital to overall health as diet and exercise is sleep. Your mood, health, and cognitive function all improve with adequate sleep. Frequent sleep deprivation increases the risk of numerous illnesses and disorders. These include dementia, obesity, and heart disease, as well as stroke.

Goodnite International Sdn Bhd, the biggest mattress manufacturer in Malaysia, has launched its latest campaign, “Sleep Well, Live Well”.

According to Mr. Teo Yek Ming, Managing Director of Goodnite Group, the primary goal of the “Sleep Well, Live Well” campaign is to inspire individuals to lead healthy lives in addition to getting enough sleep.

“We constantly strive to offer our clients higher-quality goods and services. We are aware that the secret to restful sleep is a quality mattress. We’re dedicated to enhancing people’s quality of sleep,“ he said.

As a commitment to this effort, Goodnite has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Malaya (UM) on Sleep Research to enhance the company’s comprehension of consumer demographics, sleeping habits, and mattress recommendations. Through this partnership, academic rigor and industry expertise will come together to solve mysteries related to sleep patterns and biomechanics and provide customized recommendations for the best mattress choice for a range of age groups.

UM’s research title for this initiative is “A Comprehensive Study on Sleep Patterns and Personalized Recommendations for Optimal Mattress Selection across Different Age Groups.”.

According to Teo, the MoU represents a significant turning point for the company since it calls for research and development to create new products that satisfy consumer needs and demands.

“This is our first collaboration with UM, whereby they will conduct the research and analysis to gain a deeper comprehension of the kind of mattress that would be best for our clients. UM will provide us with valuable insights into customer sleep patterns and the best types of mattresses for various demographics.

“This collaboration is not merely about the union of two entities. It is about synergy, innovation, and a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of life,“ he said.

“Historically, people have associated us with making mattresses. Few people are aware that we sell household goods. In addition to mattresses, we produce and market a wide variety of furniture through Goodnite Outlet.