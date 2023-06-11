Guinness Malaysia’s “Most Shareable Reel” unlocks exclusive Drinkies

KUALA LUMPUR: International Stout Day is a celebration that takes place on the first Thursday in November globally, and this year Guinness wants to celebrate the day with its loyal fans.
Whether fans enjoy smooth and creamy Guinness Draught, the same great taste of Guinness Draught in a Can, or even the all-time favourite Guinness Foreign Extra Stout with its bold taste, the brand wants to bring people together for the special day. How exactly does the brand plan to do this? By introducing multiple-tiered promo codes that unlock discounts on Drinkies.
Just yesterday, the brand posted a teaser to get fans excited for International Stout Day which generated buzz on what was brewing. Today, the wait was finally over for fans as the “Most Sharable Reel” was revealed at noon. The post encouraged fans to share the reel publicly on their Instagram stories and follow as well as tag the brand’s IG page, @guinnessmy, to share the fun with other stout lovers because the more shares, the more discounts they will unlock.
The first 100 shares will unlock RM10 vouchers to 300 people, 200 shares will unlock RM20 vouchers to 200 people, 500 shares will unlock RM50 vouchers to 100 people, and when 1000 shares have been reached, 50 people will be able to get RM100 vouchers on Drinkies for any of their favourite Guinness products. The code will be announced on Guinness Malaysia’s official Instagram page, so fans can stay tuned to join in the fun.
Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia, Shaun Lim said: “After the immense success and support we received from our most recent “Flavour by Fire” campaign, we were inspired to continue to share the spirit of communion, and reward our fans on a day that is so special to the brand. We hope that fans will continue to celebrate together to unlock rewards with this exciting digital activation and enjoy the great taste of Guinness with the people they love.
Head of Digital and Technology, HEINEKEN Malaysia, Janina Vriesekoop said:
“Drinkies being Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s official consumer platform, it is committed to delivering chilled beers and ciders on demand, enabling loyal consumers to enjoy the drinking experience of their choice. The team is excited to be part of this one-of-a-kind digital activation, as this is the first time the platform has launched such an attractive promotion, giving up to RM100 vouchers to our loyal consumers. Be sure to keep sharing and stay tuned for live updates on the Guinness’ official page.”
For more information on the “Most Shareable Reel” and live updates on the promo codes, be sure to visit the brand’s official Instagram page. To purchase your favourite Guinness products and redeem the vouchers, head to the official Drinkies website. Vouchers are to be redeemed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.
HEINEKEN Malaysia through its e-commerce platform, Drinkies now delivers chilled beers and ciders on demand. Drinkies also offers freshly tapped beers to cater for home parties and other events including weddings and corporate dinners. For enquiries, call 012-281 8888 or visit www.drinkies.my.
For more information, please visit: www.heinekenmalaysia.com.