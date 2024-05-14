A companion for everyday adventures

Experience the right blend of performance, style and innovation

WITH a sleek ergonomic design and weighing just 177g, the Oppo Reno11 F 5G ensures comfortable handling and portability. With three stunning colour options Ocean Blue, Palm Green, and Coral Purple, everyone can choose a style that suits one’s personality. Its 6.7-inch Oled display delivers an immersive viewing experience, complemented by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether someone is gaming, streaming or browsing, enjoy vibrant visuals with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1100nits for clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

Power and efficiency combined Experience security with the phone’s under-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. The device unlocks swiftly and securely, offering peace of mind knowing the personal data is protected. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and built on Taiwanese semiconductor company TSMC’s cutting-edge 6nm process, this phone delivers performance and energy efficiency. It also uses an octa-core CPU to handle multitasking, gaming and productivity tasks. With LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, be prepared to enjoy smooth app launches and ideal multitasking, while ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 ensures a user-friendly and intuitive experience.