A companion for everyday adventures

WITH a sleek ergonomic design and weighing just 177g, the Oppo Reno11 F 5G ensures comfortable handling and portability. With three stunning colour options Ocean Blue, Palm Green, and Coral Purple, everyone can choose a style that suits one’s personality.
Its 6.7-inch Oled display delivers an immersive viewing experience, complemented by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether someone is gaming, streaming or browsing, enjoy vibrant visuals with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1100nits for clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.
Power and efficiency combined
Experience security with the phone’s under-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. The device unlocks swiftly and securely, offering peace of mind knowing the personal data is protected.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and built on Taiwanese semiconductor company TSMC’s cutting-edge 6nm process, this phone delivers performance and energy efficiency. It also uses an octa-core CPU to handle multitasking, gaming and productivity tasks.
With LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, be prepared to enjoy smooth app launches and ideal multitasking, while ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 ensures a user-friendly and intuitive experience.
Long battery life
Equipped with a versatile quad-camera setup, the Oppo Reno11 F 5G lets everyone unleash their creativity and capture stunning photos and videos. The 64MP main camera with an OmniVision sensor delivers exceptional clarity and detail, while the 8MP ultra-wide camera expands the perspective, perfect for landscape shots or group photos.
Get up close to the smallest details with the 2MP macro camera, and snap breathtaking selfies with the 32MP front camera, featuring a Sony IMX615 sensor.
There is no need for battery anxiety with this device as it has a sufficient 5000mAh battery. Whether one is streaming videos, gaming or working on the go, enjoy all-day usage without constantly searching for a power outlet.
But when it does reach the time to recharge, the fast charging technology gets the phone back to full power in no time, ensuring one spends less time waiting and more time doing what one loves.
Constantly connected
Experience amazing connectivity with the phone’s range of features. With support for dual SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Micro SD expansion, and Wi-Fi 6, stay connected to the world wherever it is at. Other than that, enjoy fast 5G speeds for lag-free streaming, gaming and browsing.
All in all, The Oppo Reno11 F 5G combines stunning design, powerful performance and innovative features to deliver an exceptional user experience. Whether one is a tech enthusiast, a photography lover or a multitasking pro, this device is sure to lift the smartphone experience to new heights.