Dive into the future with this cutting-edge CMF smartwatch, earbuds, and power charger reviews.

THE London-based tech innovator, Nothing, has made waves in the tech scene with its groundbreaking device, the Nothing Phone (2). Adding to its repertoire, the brand introduces CMF by Nothing, a sub-brand focused on “Colour, Material, and Finish,“ offering a more budget-friendly avenue for consumer tech. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis emphasizes CMF’s commitment to “democratizing great design in a market segment that has often been overlooked. In a Community Update video, Nothing CEO Carl Pei ensures that the CMF team operates independently, avoiding distractions from core product development while sharing the same bold, simple, and original design DNA as Nothing. To date, CMF has introduced three new products: the Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN. To gain a deeper understanding of each of these products and evaluate how well they meet their goals, we gained hands-on experience by conducting thorough reviews and testing.

CMF Watch Pro Making an impactful entry into the smartwatch arena, the CMF Watch Pro sports a square design reminiscent of the Apple Watch, sparking curiosity. With a glossy aluminium alloy body and a 1.96-inch square AMOLED display, it achieves a peak brightness of 600 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals. The sleek design features a single home button for control, and unlike the Apple Watch, there is no Digital Crown; instead, control is solely via the touchscreen and button. This smartwatch boasts built-in GPS, heart rate, and SpO2 sensors for comprehensive health tracking, complemented by an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. A standout feature for sports enthusiasts is its 110 sports modes and GPS capabilities. Running on custom software, it bridges a gap in Nothing’s portfolio as a smartwatch, addressing the absence of a smartwatch. Equipped with a robust 340mAh battery, the Watch Pro exhibits impressive longevity, boasting nearly 11 days of continuous operation under regular usage and Bluetooth connectivity. Beyond its commendable battery life, the device incorporates practical features such as built-in speakers and a microphone, customizable watch faces, real-time weather updates, and seamless app notifications, elevating its overall appeal. Each smartwatch is complemented by its dedicated application, and in the case of the CMF Watch Pro, it is seamlessly integrated with the CMF Watch app. This application is accessible on both Android and iOS platforms, offering a user-friendly interface that adeptly oversees the pairing process and data synchronization between the smartwatch and the connected device. Additionally, the app ensures a smooth and efficient management of the connection, enhancing the overall user experience by providing a reliable platform for accessing and synchronizing data from the smartwatch. While the watch package includes a magnetic USB cable for charging, it’s imperative to highlight the absence of a USB charger in the package. The CMF Watch Pro is available in Metallic Grey, featuring a distinctive orange strap, as well as Dark Grey. Priced at RM339.00, the absence of NFC contributes to its affordability, making it an attractive option for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-rich smartwatch.

CMF Buds Pro Featuring advanced components like Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) and polyurethane diaphragms, along with high-tension copper-clad aluminium wires, these earbuds deliver an exceptional audio experience characterized by superior vocal clarity and powerful bass. A standout feature of the CMF Buds Pro is their active noise cancellation, surpassing the capabilities of the Ear (2) with an impressive 45dB noise reduction, effectively filtering frequencies up to 5,000Hz. The inclusion of a transparency mode enhances situational awareness for users. Notably, these earbuds boast an impressive battery life, offering up to 11 hours of playback per earbud on a single charge when ANC is off. With the accompanying charging case, the total playback time extends to an impressive 39 hours. The Fast Charge feature is another notable aspect, providing 5 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charging. To enhance user experience, the CMF Buds Pro can be seamlessly connected to a smartphone through the Nothing X app, compatible with both Android and iOS. This app empowers users to customize touch controls, switch between different levels of ANC, adjust the equalizer settings, and activate the Low Lag Mode—a feature appreciated by audiophiles for its capability to fine-tune EQ and personalize sound preferences. The CMF Buds Pro are available in three distinct colours: dark grey, light grey, and the signature orange. With a price tag of RM 239, they offer a compelling combination of advanced features, customization options, and a sleek design, making them an attractive choice for consumers seeking high-quality wireless earbuds.