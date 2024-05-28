Alpacas bring cheers to Lotus’s #KitakanJiran Kongsi Ceria campaign

LOTUSS Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia), which turned two this month, is giving customers the opportunity to create memorable memories by introducing the alpacas Romeo, Mocha and Friends along with promotions and rewards for customers at 32 of its outlets nationwide from until July 7.

The adorable alpacas from Zahara Garden were met by 20 children and their families from Tender Touch Pediatric Rehab and Gabungan Anak-Anak Palsi Serebrum Malaysia (Gaps Malaysia) at Lotus’s Setia Alam for an indoor picnic and some alpaca therapy.

“We admire the work that the people in Tender Touch and Gaps do for the wellbeing of children with special needs. They are all amazing people, and this is why under our #KitakanJiran programme, we have organised today’s picnic, giving these children and their parents the opportunity to relax and connect through their interactions with Romeo and Mocha,” said Lotus’s Malaysia communications and sustainability head Hanim Hamdan.

For customers and fans of alpacas, they can meet and greet Romeo, Mocha and Friends and take home a framed photo of their close-up interaction with a minimal spending of RM20 at participating outlets from May 18 to July 7.

The Kongsi Ceria campaign will also include special anniversary RM2 deals, twin promo buy 1 free 1 deals for over 125 lines, 80% off on second item purchases for beauty and personal care ranges and every Wednesday Happy Hour delights from 2pm until 5pm on seafood, fresh produce, beverages, stationeries and household items.

Active My Lotus's members can participate in a weekly giveaway with a total prize pool of RM280,000 in Lotus’s Gift e-vouchers. DJ Falyq Hikyle from Sinar FM will also be making special appearances on June 1 from 11am–1pm at Lotus’s Ampang for a special meet and greet session and giveaways like exclusive Sinar FM merchandise and Lotus’s Gift Vouchers totaling up to RM3,000.

In 2023, Lotus's Malaysia through its inaugural Kongsi Ceria campaign raised RM430,000 with the support from its customers and partners to aid organisations committed to children's health & well-being and nutritional needs. The beneficiaries include Tender Touch, Gaps Malaysia, University Malaysia Children’s Cancer Unit and Nourish Malaysia. This initiative has funded free therapy sessions, food and school supplies for children from underprivileged families and upgrading works for medical and rehabilitation equipment.