Amid Scream 7 turbulence

AFTER walking away from Scream VI, Neve Campbell is contemplating a possible return to the franchise.

During the recent BAFTA Tea Party, Campbell addressed the swirling conversation over her potential return following the series of controversies that have thrown the seventh Scream film’s development into a mess.

In November, one of the franchise’s two new leads, Melissa Barrera, was fired from the upcoming film due to a series of social media messages that voiced support for the liberation of Palestine.

One day later, news broke that the franchise’s other leading actress, Jenna Ortega, had also left the project.

While she is also known for her outspoken support for Palestine, the reason cited for her departure was scheduling conflicts with the filming of Netflix’s Wednesday’s second season.

After losing the two talented actresses that revitalised the franchise, Scream 7 lost its director, Christopher Landon, late last month. According to Landon’s statement on social media, it was due to how the “dream job turned into a nightmare”.

As for Campbell, she will not be surprised if the Spyglass Media Group gives her a call to return for the film. The actress also brought up the main reason she had exited the franchise with Scream VI, which was due to a salary dispute.

“I made a strong statement a few years ago. I did not believe that the way that I was treated would’ve happened if I had been a male and that I deserve a certain thing for having carried this franchise for as long as I have.”

Scream VI was the first time Campbell did not appear in a film within the franchise’s 27-year history and her potential return in the next film is completely up in the air.