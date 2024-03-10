Armin Van Buuren to headline Pinkfish Countdown 2024

GLOBAL DJ sensation Armin Van Buuren is set to headline Malaysia’s biggest New Year’s Eve event Pinkfish Countdown 2024.

Making his highly anticipated return to the country after seven years, Van Buuren’s appearance was announced by an eye-catching light show on Kuala Lumpur’s TSLAW Tower, building excitement for his performance at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon on Dec 31.

Joining Van Buuren on stage will be five international headliners Sara Landry, Blasterjaxx, Showtek, Cosmic Gate and Nifra, each bringing their unique sound to create an unforgettable musical journey. This diverse lineup will cover genres from hardstyle and techno to big room and trance, ensuring fans experience the best of EDM as they ring in 2025.

Building on last year’s success, which saw 13,000 attendees dancing through the night to the beats of KSHMR, organisers Hitman Solutions and Happymoon are creating an even more exhilarating sonic journey for Malaysians celebrating the new year.

Representing the local scene, Mr Yang and Nahsyk will perform alongside emerging acts Hades and ZeroFloat, ensuring a night filled with fresh sounds and high energy.