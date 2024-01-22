Beyond the magic

FOLLOWING its February release last year, Hogwarts Legacy has since sold over 22 million copies.

Released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, the game has steadily maintained the top position in sales every month in the US, according to Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad.

In an interview with Variety, Haddad further claimed that the game is 2023’s best-selling game “in the entire industry worldwide”.

“Hogwarts Legacy brought Harry Potter to life in a new way for gamers, where they could be themselves in this world, in this story. And that’s what the team at Avalanche set out to do when they were developing the game and I think that’s really why it resonated so well”.

The game’s success also seems unaffected by the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling, whose books serve as the foundation of the Wizarding World that the game takes place in.

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has also said in the past that the game and its story were independently developed without Rowling’s involvement.

The future is live service

In the same exclusive with Variety, Haddad also touched on Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s comment last year on how the company will be shifting its focus from console and PC games with three to four-year release schedules to something with live service elements.

In order to achieve the goal, Haddad claims that Warner Bros Interactive will need to keep up their pace through the launch of live games with “new content, [maintaining] vibrancy in mobile game services and large-scale launching of new content”.

The mandate seems to be something new, as the publisher’s best-selling Hogwarts Legacy is squarely a single-player and offline game, which is the opposite of what live service games are.

This will not be the case with their next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which will be a multiplayer shooting game with live service elements such as paid battle passes that add content to the base game.

The game will also be online-only for a limited time, with the option to play solo offline coming after its Feb 2 release.