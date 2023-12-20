Borneo festive fusion

IN an exciting blend of traditions, the upcoming event “Christmas Borneo Night” promises to be a unique celebration, weaving together the tapestry of Borneo culture with the joy of Christmas.

Set to take place this Friday from 5pm to 11pm at the SideLine Club in Petaling Jaya, this event is organised by Tammy Alwis and collaborates with William Sideline Sports Bar and Restaurant General Manager Clive Stone, adding an extra layer of expertise and excitement.

This event aims to create a memorable experience for Borneo families who find themselves away from home during the holiday season. The brainchild of this gathering transcends a typical Christmas celebration by incorporating the cultural richness of Borneo.

The venue itself, the SideLine Sports Bar, is poised to transform into a lively hub where families can come together, share traditions and revel in the festivities.

The main highlights of the event include captivating Borneo cultural performances, showcasing the vibrant heritage of the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness traditional dances and other cultural expressions that make Borneo unique.

The programme also features a delectable array of delicacies, offering a taste of Borneo’s culinary delights. Traditional Borneo foods will take centre stage, adding a flavorful twist to the Christmas celebration.

One of the event’s key objectives is to provide a sense of belonging and connection for those who, for various reasons, cannot return to their Borneo hometowns during the holiday season.

This event strives to bridge the gap and bring the warmth of Christmas to these families, fostering togetherness and creating cherished moments.

So, mark your calendars for this cultural extravaganza that promises not only a unique celebration of Christmas but also an exploration of the rich traditions that define Borneo.

Join this event for an evening filled with joy, cultural discovery and the spirit of unity as we embrace the fusion of Borneo culture and the magic of Christmas.