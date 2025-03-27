Chevon bids poignant farewell with new single

ALTERNATIVE rock band Chevon returns with a deeply moving new single Sayonara Ni Narimashita. Known for their raw emotional depth and unpredictable song structures, the Japanese trio channels themes of longing, change and renewal into a spring anthem that speaks to the heart.

Formed in 2021, Chevon has steadily built a reputation for blending literary lyricism with powerful rock instrumentation. This latest track sees vocalist Mayu Tanikino reflecting on personal transitions, layering haunting yet hopeful vocals over intricate guitar work by KtjM and steady, emotive basslines from Tatsuya Ohno.

The result is a sound that feels intimate and expansive, capturing the fleeting nature of spring and the human experiences that often accompany it.

Lyrically, Sayonara Ni Narimashita explores the push and pull of loss and hope. Translated lines such as “My life waiting for spring can never be saved forever” and “Let the flowers bloom, a cluster of words / believing it will bear fruit one day” evoke the aching beauty of impermanence.

The melancholy mood is gently uplifted by an undercurrent of optimism, making the track resonate as a farewell and a quiet welcome to new beginnings.

The single also sets the tone for Chevon’s upcoming Zepp One Man Tour 2025, kicking off this May. Fans can look forward to emotionally charged performances that amplify the band’s introspective energy.

Sayonara Ni Narimashita is a compelling step forward for Chevon, proof that they continue to grow not just musically but emotionally, offering their audience a heartfelt soundtrack to life’s inevitable goodbyes and hopeful hellos.