Christmas movie magic

Here are our favourite picks of the best Christmas movies

AS the festive season blankets the world in twinkling lights and joy, there is no better way to immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas than with heartwarming movies that capture the essence of the holidays. From animated wonders to timeless classics and modern tales of enchantment, our definitive list is curated to deliver a sleighful of cheer. So, grab a cup of cocoa, cosy up and let the season’s streaming commence. The Nightmare Before Christmas Step into the enchanting realm where Halloween and Christmas collide. The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, as he stumbles upon the true magic of Christmas in the foreboding Halloween Town. As Jack attempts to infuse festive cheer into the spooky holiday, the film weaves a mesmerising tale that combines whimsy, catchy tunes and a lesson about embracing the unique traditions that make each holiday special.

A Christmas Carol Join Ebenezer Scrooge on a transformative journey through time in this timeless classic. A Christmas Carol tells the tale of a miserly man visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. Through haunting revelations, Scrooge learns the true spirit of Christmas — one of generosity, compassion and the joy of connecting with others. This Dickensian masterpiece continues to resonate, reminding us that it is never too late for redemption.

Home Alone Kevin McCallister’s adventures in Home Alone bring laughter and heart to the holiday season. When McCallister is accidentally left behind as his family jets off for Christmas vacation, he finds himself defending his home from bumbling burglars using ingenious traps. Beyond the slapstick humour, the film explores themes of family, forgiveness and the unexpected sources of warmth that make the holiday season truly special.

The Santa Clause 2 Tim Allen reprises his role as Santa Claus in this heartwarming sequel. Facing a new challenge, Santa must find a Mrs Claus to maintain the magic of Christmas. Juggling the responsibilities of being Santa with personal relationships, The Santa Clause 2 combines festive cheer with a thoughtful exploration of the complexities of balancing duty and love, making it a delightful addition to the holiday watchlist.

Godmothered Godmothered offers a modern twist on the fairy godmother trope. Eleanor, a fairy godmother-in-training, attempts to revive her fading profession by granting a little girl’s Christmas wish leading to all sorts of chaos. In a world where traditional fairy tales collide with contemporary reality, the film delivers humour, heart and a message about finding magic in unexpected places. Godmothered is a whimsical journey that challenges and redefines the meaning of “happily ever after”.