Circumventing game leaks

IN tandem with its ongoing fight against privacy, security software company Denuvo is stepping up efforts in obstructing parties intending to leak sensitive information on games. To do so, the company has introduced what it describe as a “pioneering watermarking solution”.

According to Denuvo, TraceMark for Gaming will leverage the core invisible watermark technology that is trusted by Hollywood studios, sports leagues and pay television operators.

How the technology works is that it can apply both visible and invisible watermarks into each copy of a game with a unique signature. It is designed to be integrated into a developer’s normal workflow by allowing them to apply the watermarks during a game’s development phase.

The goal of TraceMark for Gaming is to help developers by providing them the tools to identify and track who is sharing early code or footage of games before release.

Denuvo claims the tech enables “the precise tracing of leaked content back to its source”. The company further claimed that this will make potential leakers “think twice”, as any “unauthorised distribution can be directly linked to them.”

The tech appears to be aimed at internal playtesters, closed beta users, the press and content creators – in other words, people authorised to access the game early by the developer.

“By marking review copies and press screeners with either visible or invisible watermarks, game developers can add an extra layer of security,” Denuvo claimed.

“This ensures that if any content is prematurely leaked before the stipulated review embargo periods, it can be accurately tracked back to the source, thereby maintaining the integrity of the game’s official release.”