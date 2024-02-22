Clarkson’s reset from LA to NYC

IN a transformative chapter of her life, singer-cum-talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, recently uprooted from Los Angeles to New York City for the fifth season of her highly acclaimed talk show.

In this new cityscape, she is crafting a fresh beginning for herself and her two children — River Rose, nine and Remington Alexander, seven.

Having experienced a prolonged period of discontent in Los Angeles, Clarkson candidly reveals her need for a reset, a sentiment that resonates with her decision to embrace change.

The relocation has not only revitalised Clarkson but has also proven to be a favourable move for her family. For instance, her younger child, Remington, has expressed genuine enthusiasm for his new school.

In the interview, Clarkson details her approach to parenting, decrying the helicopter mum style favoured by many — instead, she is focused on finding quality time with her boys amid a hectic schedule.

Despite the inevitable imperfections in parenting, Clarkson reflects on moments of triumph, such as the joyous instance when her daughter, River, fearlessly asserted her choice in naming their new dog, showcasing a sense of individuality and self-confidence that left Clarkson feeling accomplished in her role as a parent.

Additionally, she finds pride in Remington’s ability to articulate his emotions calmly and clearly, recognising the subtle yet profound significance of these seemingly ordinary moments in the parenting journey.